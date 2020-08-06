Apple released iOS 14 public beta 4 today for beta testers, as well as a new version of iPadOS 14, after it released a new developer beta on Tuesday.

iOS 14 Developer Beta 4

Here are some of the new features users will see:

  • Apple TV widget for your Home Screen
  • Apple News+ audio
  • Support for Apple/Google’s COVID-19 contact tracing API
  • 3D Touch functionality restored for relevant devices

If you’re already running the beta you can go to Settings > General > Software Update. New users interested in running the beta can sign up on Apple’s website.

