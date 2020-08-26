One week after releasing iOS 14 public beta 5, Apple has seeded iOS 14 public beta 6 for iPhone and iPad testers.

iOS 14 Public Beta 6

Testers can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here are some new features:

  • On-boarding screen for Apple Maps, plus new rating system
  • A Spatial Audio toggle in Settings > Accessibility > AirPods that will also appear in Control Center and Bluetooth menu
  • Encrypted APFS volumes appear in the side bar of Files
  • An indicator now appears for “Phone” when it uses the microphone as an iOS 14 privacy feature
  • An indicator for Airplane Mode in Control Center mirrors Airplane Mode status in Settings

Unusually, I’m seeing the beta available right now at 11:45 ET. Apple usually releases betas around 1PM ET.

