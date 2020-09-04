A day after releasing it for developers, Apple has seeded iOS 14 public beta 7 for iPhone and iPad users.

iOS 14 Public Beta 7

After installing it through Settings > General > Software Update, be on the look out for these new additions:

  • App Library categories have been modified. You’ll see folders like Arcade, Games, Social, Travel, Other, Health & Fitness, Shopping & Food, Utilities, and others.
  • AirPods: A fix has been issued for the banner you see when AirPods are connected. Some beta testers (such as myself) saw a generic message like CENTER_TXT displayed instead of AirPods Connected.
  • Rainbow Wallpapers now have Dark Mode versions.

