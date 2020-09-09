In a first for 2020, Apple is releasing iOS 14 beta 8 for developers and public beta testers on the same day, and it’s probably the last beta before next week’s keynote.

iOS 14 Public Beta 8

As usual you can install the over-the-air update in Settings > General > Software Update. The betas come with the usual bug fixes and improvements, but since we’re nearing the end we’re not really seeing major features anymore. iOS 14 brings features like:

And much more. Apple also announced its keynote on Tuesday where we can expect to see news of the iPhone 12/11s, Apple Watch Series 6, and a new iPad Air.