Along with bug fixes, iOS 15.0.2 released on Monday patches a zero-day exploit that Apple believes may have been actively used.

iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2

IOMobileFrameBuffer

  • Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
  • Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
  • CVE-2021-30883: an anonymous researcher

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments