Along with bug fixes, iOS 15.0.2 released on Monday patches a zero-day exploit that Apple believes may have been actively used.
iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2
IOMobileFrameBuffer
- Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
- Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
- CVE-2021-30883: an anonymous researcher