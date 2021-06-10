In one sentence: If you can run iOS 14 you can run iOS 15. The iOS 15 device support list includes iPhone 6s and later.

iOS 15 Device Support List

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (2016), iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Some features, like portrait mode in FaceTime, requires an iPhone with an A12 Bionic chip or newer. This means the iPhone XS or newer.