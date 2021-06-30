At WWDC21 Apple said that the iOS 15 public beta would be released in July, so it’s possible this earlier-than-expected release means that the OS is fairly stable (so far). Other public betas are also available like iPadOS and watchOS.

iOS 15 Public Beta

To download the beta profile you can sign up on Apple’s website. You can find our list of supported devices here, and read some of the new features below and in our article here.

Here are some of the more notable changes:

SharePlay : Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together.

: Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together. Focus : Focus is a new feature that filters notifications and apps based on what a user wants to focus on. Customers can set their device to help them be in the moment by creating a custom Focus or selecting a suggested Focus, which uses on-device intelligence to suggest which people and apps are allowed to notify them.

: Focus is a new feature that filters notifications and apps based on what a user wants to focus on. Customers can set their device to help them be in the moment by creating a custom Focus or selecting a suggested Focus, which uses on-device intelligence to suggest which people and apps are allowed to notify them. Machine Learning : Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo and allow users to take action. With Visual Look Up, users can learn more about popular art and landmarks around the world, plants and flowers found in nature, breeds of pets, and even find books. Spotlight now uses intelligence to search photos by location, people, scenes, or objects, and using Live Text, Spotlight can find text and handwriting in photos.

: Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo and allow users to take action. With Visual Look Up, users can learn more about popular art and landmarks around the world, plants and flowers found in nature, breeds of pets, and even find books. Spotlight now uses intelligence to search photos by location, people, scenes, or objects, and using Live Text, Spotlight can find text and handwriting in photos. Siri: Siri can now process audio commands offline, allowing the assistant to perform tasks more quickly and handle new tasks like opening apps, turning on settings like Airplane Mode, and much more.

Apple also has a host of privacy features coming like iCloud Private Relay and App Privacy Report.