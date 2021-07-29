A few days after seeding public beta 4 for developers running iOS 15 | iPadOS 15, public beta testers can now install the release.

iOS 15 Public Beta 4

For iPad users the most noticeable change is to Safari. The redesign has faced criticism and in Settings > Safari you’ll have a choice between a compact tab bar and a separate tab bar. I found that the separate tab bar option was enabled by default (pictured above)

For iPhone users, a noticeable tweak is the appearance of the share button inside the tab bar, rather than hiding inside the new menu. A reload button now appears next to the URL in the tab bar.

Other changes: