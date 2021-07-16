On Friday Apple released the second public betas for iOS 15 | iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. This arrives a couple of days after the latest developer betas.

iOS 15 Public Beta 2

To download the beta profile you can sign up on Apple’s website. You can find our list of supported devices here, and read some of the new features below and in our article here.

The second public beta of iOS 15 adds some refinements, such as a change to Safari’s search bar. New features include a splash page for the App Store, a color-changing widget for Apple Music, and a new option to transfer data to a new device in Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

The change to Safari is probably one of the more notable updates as many people have complained of the new redesign in OS 15. On iPhone the URL bar now appears directly above the keyboard instead of at the top of the screen.