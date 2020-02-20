iOS Adult Filter Blocks Searches for “Asian” and “Teen”

According to Apple, if someone searches for words like “Asian” and “teen” it must be for pornography. So discovered Charlie Stigler.

Adult Content Filter

If you turn on Screen Time in Settings, you can choose to block adult websites. You can find this by going to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > Content Restrictions > Web Content. There are three options here, and the one we’re talking about is Limit Adult Websites.

Weird bad thing: iOS built-in adult content filter blocks all searches with the keyword "Asian,” assuming it's porn-related. Which means a 12 y/o Chinese-American girl might Google "Asian hairstyles" and find out that her culture is blocked as "adult content." — Charlie Stigler (@charliestigler) February 18, 2020

It’s a noble feature, but what if someone is looking for “Asian hairstyles” or “teen mental health services?” Even if you specifically search for those terms, they will be blocked because of the “Asian” and “teen” words. However, it’s not an exact keyword match because searching for “Asians” does go through. Chalk it up to the Law of Unintended Consequences.

