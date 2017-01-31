Google’s Chromium team announced Tuesday that the iOS Chrome browser is now open source. This project has been going on for several years because of certain limitations on iOS. You can view the source code on Google Git.

In the Blink of an iOS

All browsers on iOS have to use Apple’s WebKit rendering engine, but Google uses its own rendering engine called Blink that it uses for Chromium. Two rendering engines created complex code issues that the team didn’t want to bring into the Chromium Project, so they had to re-tool the code.

Now that the change is finished, developers can compile the iOS version of Chromium like would for any other version of Chromium. Google says this will speed up app development and make it easier for Chrome users to test for bugs and vulnerabilities.