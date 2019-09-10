Introducing the iPad 7th Generation for US$329

At Apple’s keynote today, one of the products the company announced was the new iPad 7th generation. It’s a 10.2-inch model for US$329.

iPad 7th Gen

The 10.2-inch Retina display has almost 3.5 million pixels, an A10 Fusion chip, and for the first time, an 100% recycled aluminum body.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing:

The new iPad packs even more value into our most popular and affordable iPad model featuring a bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and for the first time, the full-size Smart Keyboard. The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen. This new iPad with iPadOS takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for creating, learning, working and playing.

You can order the iPad 7th generation starting today, and it will be available in Apple retail stores on September 30 for US$329, and US$299 with education pricing.