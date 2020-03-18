Apple Announces New iPad Pro With LiDAR and Magic Keyboard

Apple announced the release of a new iPad Pro this morning, featuring an A12Z Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner for sensing depth. Additionally, there’s a new keyboard with a trackpad and backlit keys.
iPad Pro 2020
- The iPad Pro 11-inch starts at US$799 for the Wi-Fi model and US$949 for the Cellular model.
- The iPad Pro 12.9-inch starts at US$999 for the Wi-Fi model and US$1,149 for the Cellular model.
- The Magic Keyboard will be available for purchase in May for US$299 (iPad Pro 11) and US$349 (iPad Pro 12.9)
The new Magic Keyboard features an all-new floating design with angle adjustment, backlit keys, and a trackpad. It will be available for purchase in May. iPadOS 13.4, which will be released on March 24, adds trackpad support and Multi-Touch gestures on a trackpad.
Meanwhile, the A12Z Bionic chip has an eight-core GPU, enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers. It has an eight-core CPU as well, with a Neural Engine for fast performance and machine learning.
The new cameras on these models have a 12MP Wide camera for photos and 4K video, with a 10MP Ultra Wide camera that can zoom out two times for a wider view. The LiDAR scanner can measure the distance to objects up to 5 meters away, with “nano-second” speeds. Developers can make use of the scanner with a new Scene Geometry API that Apple added to ARKit.
These new models also have five microphones that Apple claims are studio-quality. The four-speaker audio can automatically adjust with the way you position your iPad Pro.
Andrew: This thing is a monster. However, my current 2018 11” iPad Pro, fully kitted, is still a beast to be reckoned with and gives me little reason to upgrade without my having to do some ‘splainin’ to my wife (although my son would happily inherit the beast). I’ll look for the reviews and comparisons. The camera is an improvement, but I don’t use my iPad Pro for photography as much as I thought, although when I’m in the field and need to document clinical findings, I do. As an avid iPad Pro user, and having bought and used four… Read more »
I have the same model, and although I didn’t see Apple mention this, others on Twitter are saying this new keyboard will be backwards compatible with the 2018 iPad Pros.
When I went to the Apple Store and selected it, it showed that it is compatible with my current iPad Pro. I’m counting on it.
That looks to be an incredible machine!