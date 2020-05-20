iPadOS and iOS 13.5 Out With Exposure Notification, Face ID Update

iPadOS and iOS 13.5 have been released today by Apple. They contain the new Exposure Notification platform, an update to Face ID, changes to Group FaceTime, and more.

Update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 13.5 Release Notes

Face ID and Passcode : Simplified process when you unlock Face ID while wearing a mask.

: Simplified process when you unlock Face ID while wearing a mask. Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps.

to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps. FaceTime : Control automatic prominence in group chats if you won’t want people’s heads to get bigger when they talk.

: Control automatic prominence in group chats if you won’t want people’s heads to get bigger when they talk. Emergency Services : Option to let you automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only).

When you open Settings > Privacy > Health, you’ll see COVID-19 Exposure Logging. This is an opt-in section and where official apps from public health officials appear. You can delete exposure logs at any time.