Here are the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Camera Features

The new iPhone 11 is an update to the iPhone XR, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are updates to the iPhone XS/XS Max. Here are the new camera features coming.
iPhone 11 Camera Features
Featuring a dual camera in a new design on the back, the iPhone 11 has one 12MP Wide lens and one 12MP Ultra Wide lens. The Wide lens has an ƒ/1.8 aperture and the Ultra Wide lens has an ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view.
- 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x
- Five‑element lens (Ultra Wide); six‑element lens (Wide)
- Next-generation Smart HDR for photos
- Night Mode
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- And more…
iPhone 11 Pro Camera Features
The iPhone 11 Pro/Max have three cameras: 12MP Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses. The Wide lens has an ƒ/1.8 aperture, the Ultra Wide has an ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view, and the Telephoto lens has an ƒ/2.0 aperture.
- 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
- Dual optical image stabilization (Wide and Telephoto)
- Five‑element lens (Ultra Wide); six-element lens (Wide and Telephoto)
- Brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync
- Night Mode
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps
- And more…
