iPhone 11 Pro Screen Rated ‘Best Smartphone Display Award’

DisplayMate has given the iPhone 11 Pro screen its “Best Smartphone Display Award” and rated it its “highest ever A+ grade.”

A+

The iPhone 11 Pro has a new display that Apple calls Super Retina XDR. Many of the features of the display were “visually indistinguishable from perfect.”

The Absolute Color Accuracy of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is Truly Impressive as shown in these Figures. It has an Absolute Color Accuracy of 0.9 JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) for the sRGB / Red.709 Color Gamut that is used for most current consumer content, and 0.8 JNCD for the Wider DCI-P3 Color Gamut that is used for 4K UHD TVs and Digital Cinema, which are both Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect, and very likely considerably better than any mobile display, monitor, TV or UHD TV that you have.

Apple won the same award last year for the iPhone XS.

