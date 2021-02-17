Speedtest by Ookla and research firm M Science found that the iPhone 12 Pro Max ranks as the most popular 5G smartphone in 49 out of 50 U.S. states. The iPhone 12 Pro is the most popular in the last state (via PCMag).

5G Smartphone Ranking

M Science tracked sales numbers for 5G smartphones, while Ookla analyzed usage of its Speedtest app on mobile platforms. Thirty-three 5G smartphones were tracked up until January 23. Besides showing popular for the Pro series, the data reveals the iPhone 12 mini to be the least popular.

They agree that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G phone in the US, although they swap positions on whether second place overall belongs to iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro. Ookla says the 12 Pro is the most popular in Vermont and Washington, D. C., and the second-most-popular overall nationwide, while M Science says the iPhone 12 is second-place nationwide.

On the Android side, Samsung’s S20 and Note 20 phones are in second place. Apple and Samsung phones are so popular that it took until 14th place for another smartphone to enter the ranks: the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

Photo by Benny Bowden on Unsplash