iPhone buyers can save up to US$130 if they activate their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro on an AT&T or Verizon installment plan through Walmart.com or in-store.

Walmart iPhone 12 Savings

Starting on October 16, Walmart offers:

iPhone 12 starting at US$749 on installment (outright retail is US$879) and comes in black, white, Product(RED), green and blue.

iPhone 12 Pro starting at US$949 on installment (outright retail is US$1049) and comes in silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue.

Additionally the retailer is offering exclusive OtterBox Otter and Pop Symmetry cases for US$44.97, which is US$15 cheaper than competitors.