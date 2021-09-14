Apple announced its powerful iPhone 13 Pro lineup on Tuesday and here are the camera features that users will get.

iPhone 13 Pro Photo Features

With the new image signal processor in the A15 Bionic chip, iPhone 13 photos will have improved noise reduction and tone mapping. The anew Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions. Speaking of lighting conditions, for the first time Night mode comes to all cameras on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, including the Telephoto camera.

Coupled with the larger ƒ/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a big improvement in low-light, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro. Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) — previously unique to iPhone 12 Pro Max — is available on both models, stabilizing the sensor instead of the lens.

The new Ultra Wide camera features a much wider ƒ/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, bringing a 92 percent improvement for low-light environments, producing images that are brighter and sharper. These new lenses also bring macro photography to the iPhone for the first time. Users can capture sharp, stunning images where objects appear larger than life, magnifying subjects with a minimum focus distance of 2 centimeters. Macro also extends to video including Slo-mo and Time-lapse.

Photographic Styles allows users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image while still benefitting from Apple’s multiframe image processing. Preset and customized preferences work across scenes and subjects.

iPhone 13 Pro Video Features

A new technique called Cinematic Mode lets iPhone 13 models give depth to videos with automatic focus changes. These can also be manually changed for greater control. Enabled by A15 Bionic and advanced machine learning algorithms, Cinematic mode records in Dolby Vision HDR.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also bring ProRes, an advanced video codec used widely as the final delivery format for commercials, feature films, and broadcasts, to offer higher color fidelity and less compression. ProRes will be available in a future iOS 15 update for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max support ProRes video recording in the Camera app at 1080p 30 fps with the 128GB storage option and up to 4K 30 fps with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.