Apple Adds iPhone Battery Case Replacement Program

Apple is launching an iPhone battery case replacement program after a number of customers reported problems with 2019 case models.

Battery Case Replacement

Affected Smart Battery Cases:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

If you have a battery case sold between January and October 2019 and experiencing problems with it, you can get a replacement as part of the program. Known problems include intermittent charging, failing to charge via power source, and failing to charge the iPhone.

Visit Apple’s support page to get started with its iPhone battery case replacement.

