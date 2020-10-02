Oprah’s Book Club is premiering an episode on Friday with Isabel Wilkerson and her book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Then, on Friday, October 9 there will be a two-part episode with Ms. Wilkerson on The Oprah Conversation.

Oprah’s Book Club Talks With Isabel Wilkerson

The episode on “Oprah’s Book Club” is free on Apple TV+ and features Ms. Wilkerson’s book. Calling the book “a must-read for all of humanity,” Ms. Winfrey asks the reasons behind writing the book and why we need a new language for talking about race.

On Friday, October 9, “The Oprah Conversation” dives deeper into the book with a two-part episode. In “Caste: Part 1,” Ms. Winfrey, Ms. Wilkerson and a panel of readers discuss the concept that America is built on a caste system. “Caste: Part 2” continues the conversation as readers share stories of how the themes explored in Ms. Wilkerson’s book resonate with their lives and experiences.

To go along with the Book Club episode, viewers can download “Read With Us: Caste, An Oprah’s Book Club Discussion Guide” for free on Apple Books. It includes an introductory letter from Ms. Winfrey, a Q&A with Ms. Wilkerson, questions to prompt self-reflection and important discussions, and recommended reads for anyone wanting to learn more about the topics and history explored in “Caste.”

Finally, the Oprah’s Book Club podcast features an eight-episode series about the book.