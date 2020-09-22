Apple has updated Pages, Numbers, and Keynote with new updates, the most notable of which is support for the iPadOS 14 Scribble feature that works with Apple Pencil.

iPadOS 14 Scribble

Scribble lets you use an Apple Pencil to write in any text field, and your handwriting will automatically transform into text. You can find the setting in Settings > Apple Pencil.

Use Scribble to write by hand with ‌Apple Pencil‌, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires ‌iPadOS 14‌.

Select from new report templates to help you get started.

Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires ‌iOS 14‌ or ‌iPadOS 14‌.

Forms are now easier to create and customize. Add a form to any table or use the new Basic Form template.

Improved performance when working with large tables.

Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Use the new Outline View to focus on the structure and flow of your content without other distractions.

Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your presentations.

Movie export now supports a wide selection of formats and frame rates.

Hold the option key while dragging an object to duplicate it.

Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.

The iWork Mac apps have also been updated.