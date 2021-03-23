Apple’s iWork suite featuring Pages, Numbers, and Keynote have been updated to version 11, with new features like precise editing controls.

iWork Suite Version 11

  • Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects
  • Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more
  • Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them
  • Setting to always open files in edit mode
  • Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

