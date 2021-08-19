In a J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, it ranked the Apple Card as number one in the Midsized Credit Card category with a score of 864. Apple announced the news on Thursday.

Apple Card Popularity

Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs also ranked highest in the Midsize Credit Card segment across all of the surveyed categories, including interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, and rewards.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay:

We designed Apple Card to help our customers lead healthier financial lives, so it’s incredibly meaningful to see that our customers are valuing this. Being recognized as the leader in this category this year is an honor, and we look forward to continuing to deliver this product, service, and support with our award-winning issuer as Apple Card expands to more and more customers across the U.S.

Released in 2019, Apple Card is a no-fee credit card that provides customers with a seamless way to manage their finances right from Apple Wallet on iPhone.