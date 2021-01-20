Apple’s Joint Venture support program for businesses is ending on February 22, but an AppleCare program will be able to replace it. (via 9To5Mac).

Apple Joint Venture

Joint Venture launched in 2011 as a device support program for small and midsized businesses. Apple would provide IT teams with priority support, training for Apple products and services, and setup assistance for Apple devices. It cost US$499/year and US$99 for each additional device.

Apple notified Joint Venture customers of the change in an email:

The Joint Venture Program will be ending on 22/2/21 11:59 pm PST. You’ll continue to have full access to Joint Venture until the program wraps up, and you’ll be receiving a refund for any remaining portion of your membership. We’ve also recently added a great business support option, AppleCare Help Desk Support, which features some of the most requested features of Joint Venture, such as priority phone access to our experienced senior technical support staff, 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. To learn more about AppleCare Help Desk Support, call your Apple Business Team to get started.

Businesses can sign up for AppleCare Help Desk Support that offers unlimited support for Apple hardware and software. It too costs US$499/year.