Apple has ordered drama series “The Essex Serpent” for Apple TV+ starring Keira Knightley (“Colette”, “The Imitation Game”) (via Deadline).

The Essex Serpent

Based on Sarah Perry’s novel of the same name, “The Essex Serpent” follows newly widowed Cora (Knightley) who moves from Victorian London to a small village called Aldwinter in Essex after having been released from an abusive marriage. She investigates a rumor that a mystical created known as the Essex Serpent has returned.

It will be directed by Clio Barnard (“Dark River”) and written by Anna Symon (“Mrs. Wilson). Mr. Barnard, Ms. Symon, and Ms. Knightley will service as executive producers along with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman.