Level introduces Level Touch, a smart lock that doesn’t look like one, but packs in many advanced features, including HomeKit integration. At Pepcom’s Digital Experience! at CES 2021, Josh Hepburn, Product Marketing, helped us to understand why they claims it’s “the smallest, most capable lock ever.”

Looking at the Level Touch, with satin nickel and satin chrome finish, and upcoming polished brass and matte black finishes, you wouldn’t even realize it was a smart lock, with the traditional keyhole on the outside and a lever on the inside. But things change once you touch it, or use your phone, accessories and HomeKit.

Level Touch is built with a combination of 440C stainless steel and strengthened metal alloys. Certified BHMA AAA to meet the highest industry standard for security and durability, so no need to worry about basic security without the smart features.

To enter or exit your home, simply touch the lock when your phone is nearby, or allow guest or phone less access with a key card. You can also use the Level Home app to operate the lock and receive notifications of lock activity. You can also enable auto-lock and auto-unlock events.

You can share access based on specified time and days, and send passes to a group of friends via email or social media. To take access to the next level, Level Touch integrates with Apple HomeKit, so you can lock and unlock with Siri, run automations, and more.

Level Touch is available now for US$329 from the Level Store or their retail partner, Amazon.