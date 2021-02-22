Stephen King and J.J. Abrams have joined forces to create a series based on Mr. King’s novel “Lisey’s Story” for Apple TV+. Apple has shared a single teaser image from the show as shown above.

Lisey’s Story on Apple TV+

”Lisey’s Story” follows Lisey Landon (Played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of strange events causes Lisey to remember memories from her marriage she had repressed.

“Lisey’s Story” is directed by Larraín and hails from Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros Television. Mr. King, Ms. Moore, Mr. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Juan de Dios Larraín will serve as executive producers. Other stars include Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan and Ron Cephas Jones.