Literature & Latte Announces Scrivener 3: a 64-bit App with Consolidated Features

And there was much rejoicing in the writing world, because Literature & Latte announced Scrivener 3! It will include a rewrite to become a 64-bit app, a new interface, and a floor-to-ceiling rewrite. The company also said the release focused on, “consolidating and simplifying what’s already there.”

From the Scrivener 3 blog post:

Along with the updated features and the revamped interface, Scrivener 3 on macOS has been rewritten as a 64-bit app and to take advantage of new Mac technologies under the hood. Scrivener is more than ten years old now, so for 3.0, whole swathes of code and UI elements have been recoded and rebuilt from the ground up to stand Scrivener in good stead for the next ten years. As a result, Scrivener 3 for macOS will require macOS 10.12 Sierra or above to run.

This will be a paid update, with upgrade pricing available for purchases through Literature & Latte. The company said, “Mac users who bought through the Mac App Store will need to pay full price again simply because Apple allows for no way of providing upgrade pricing on the App Store.”

This is a common complaint from Mac and IOS developers, and one Apple should address, and pronto. There will be a mechanism for providing proof-of-purchase through the Mac App Store for a discounted update through Literature & Latte.

Scrivener for iOS already works with Scrivener 3, and users were teased about iOS 11 support, including working with that OS’s Files app.

Scrivener 3 for Windows was announced, too, but will have an unspecified later release. A beta for Scrivener 3 for Windows will be made available when the full Mac version is released. Also, note the jump from version 1.x to version 3 for Windows.