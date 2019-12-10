New Mac Pro and Pro XDR Display now Available

The Mac Pro and Pro XDR Display are now available to order from Apple.com. This is an update to the 2013 Mac Pro.

2019 Mac Pro

The Mac Pro starts at US$5,999 which gives you the starting configuration of 32GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, with Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz.

The highest configuration you can choose is 2.5Ghz 28-core Intel Xeon W, 1.5TB of DDR4 RAM, two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics card, a 4TB SSD, Apple’s Afterburner PCIe accelerator, stainless steel frame with wheels, all for US$51,199.

Listed as “Coming Soon” is a rack-mounted Mac Pro starting at US$6,499.

The Mac Pro is available to buy here.

Pro XDR Display

The Pro XDR display is a 32-inch Retina 6K screen with up to 1600 nits of brightness. It handles colors well with High Dynamic Range, Extreme High Dynamic Range, 10-bit color depth, P3 wide color gamut, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

This starts at US$4,999 for the standard glass screen, or get the special nano-texture glass for US$5,999. You can also get the optional stand for the display which costs US$999.

The Pro XDR is available to buy here.

