Confirmed: Apple Moves Mac Pro Manufacturing Back to Texas

Back in June, a report came out saying that Apple’s Mac Pro manufacturing would be moved from Texas to China. The main reason was that Apple could save on shipping costs for components since many of its manufacturers are already in China. But a press release today says that the 2019 Mac Pro will indeed be made in Texas.

Austin, Texas

This is the same facility that manufactured the 2013 Mac Pro. The components will be designed and shipped by over a dozen American companies across Arizona, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO:

The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever and we’re proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity. We believe deeply in the power of American innovation. That’s why every Apple product is designed and engineered in the US, and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, and we’re going to continue growing here.

Additionally, Apple is on track to invest US$350 billion in the United States economy by 2023.

