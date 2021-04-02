As part of a lawsuit, a judge has decided the suit can proceed, ruling that Apple deliberately sold MacBooks with display issues (Law360 via MacWorld).

MacBook Lawsuit

This lawsuit involves the 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2016. The complaint includes the ribbon cable that attaches the motherboard to the display, and that Apple purposely did this to make it difficult to repair. These “thin, fragile cables” are prone to tearing, and could damage the display if repaired incorrectly.

The lawsuit claims that Apple deleted posts in the Apple Support Community where people highlighted the issue.