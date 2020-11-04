Mack Trucks announced on Monday that it added Apple’s CarPlay to its Anthem, Pinnacle, and Granite models with its infotainment system.

Mack Trucks CarPlay

CarPlay is a safe way to use features of iOS while you’re driving. In supported vehicles you can make calls, get directions, receive texts, listen to music or podcasts, check your calendar, and more on your vehicle’s display.

Once a Mack truck has the company’s infotainment system, an upgrade for CarPlay is available with a software update at Mack dealership. Stu Russoli, Mack highway product manager: