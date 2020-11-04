Mack Trucks announced on Monday that it added Apple’s CarPlay to its Anthem, Pinnacle, and Granite models with its infotainment system.
Mack Trucks CarPlay
CarPlay is a safe way to use features of iOS while you’re driving. In supported vehicles you can make calls, get directions, receive texts, listen to music or podcasts, check your calendar, and more on your vehicle’s display.
Once a Mack truck has the company’s infotainment system, an upgrade for CarPlay is available with a software update at Mack dealership. Stu Russoli, Mack highway product manager:
Drivers are the single-most important part of any trucking operation, and any features that boost comfort and productivity are key to recruiting and retaining them. With Apple CarPlay and our new seats, we’re helping customers put the best trucks out there to attract the best drivers.