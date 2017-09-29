macOS 10.13.1, iOS 11.1 Public Betas Ready for You to Install and Abuse

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and are into playing with pre-release software, Apple’s public betas of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1, and tvOS 11.1 are out.

It doesn’t look like there are major changes in these beta releases and instead seem to be bug fixes and minor refinements. Apple released the developer betas on Wednesday and followed up with the public betas on Thursday.

Like any other beta software, be sure you have a good backup before installing them on the off chance something goes horribly wrong. That said, we haven’t encountered any show stopping issues in these beta releases.

If you want to participate in the public betas, point your browser to Apple’s public beta website and sign up. It’s free and gives you a voice in shaping Apple’s operating systems.

Alternately, you could go outside and enjoy this weekend’s fall weather.