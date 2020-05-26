macOS 10.15.5 Brings Battery Health Management

Apple released macOS 10.15.5 today, bringing Battery Health Management, bug fixes, an update to FaceTime, and more.

Battery Health Management

The new Battery Health Management feature is the same as we have on iPhones and iPads. When you turn the feature on in System Preferences > Energy Saver, it reduces the peak capacity as the battery ages to extend the lifetime of the battery. This is especially useful for Macs that are plugged in all the time, and so the battery is constantly full.

Other Updates

Similar to iOS 13.5, macOS 15.5 gives users the ability to turn off prominence in Group FaceTime calls. This means you can stop video tiles from automatically enlarging when a person speaks. Bug fixes and improvements include an issue that may prevent password entry on the login screen, a stability issue when transferring large amounts of data to RAID volumes, and more.