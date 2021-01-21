Apple has released the macOS Big Sur 11.2 release candidate for developers. This follows the other final beta versions of its other operating systems.
macOS 11.2 Release Candidate
Like the iOS 14.4 developer beta, macOS betas can be downloaded from Apple’s developer page. If you’re already in the program, go to System Preferences > Software Update. Here are the 11.2 release notes:
- External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter
- Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save
- iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option
- System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password
- Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed