On Monday Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.4 release candidate. This has appeared a couple weeks after 11.4 beta 3, and release candidates arrive before the official release that non-beta testers get.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 RC

Here are some of the new features it contains:

Paid podcast subscriptions in Apple Podcasts

eGPU support for AMD Navi RDNA2

Support for Apple Music spatial audio and lossless songs

You can download macOS Big Sur 11.4 RC over-the-air in System Preferences or from Apple’s Developer Center.