macOS Catalina is Now Available for Apple Customers

macOS Catalina is now available to the public today bringing with it a lot of new features.
macOS Catalina
Here are some of the features available. You can download macOS Catalina by going to System Preferences > Software Update.
- Apple Arcade
- iTunes split into Podcasts, Music, TV
- Sidecar lets you use your iPad as a second display or use it as an input device as a drawing tablet
- Accessibility based on a grid system lets customers with disabilities control their Macs easier than ever before
- Catalyst lets developers bring iOS apps to macOS
- Screen Time lets people monitor their usage of apps and websites and set limits
- And more
Further Reading:
[A Reference: All About macOS Catalina System Files]
Leave a Reply