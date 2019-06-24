iOS 13, iPadOS, macOS Catalina Public Beta Ready for Testers

Although originally slated for July, Apple decided to release the macOS Catalina public beta today, as well as iOS 13 and iPadOS.

Public Beta

You can visit this page to download the software. I personally recommend waiting a few hours, or even a day. Everyone is hammering Apple’s servers at once and installation will probably take a while.

You’ll have to be enrolled in the program first, but you’ll find instructions on Apple’s page. Then, on your Mac go to System Preferences > Software Update.

As with all betas, you shouldn’t install in on your main devices unless you know what you’re doing and you’re fine with having to potentially wipe and reinstall the OS. Be sure to back up your devices first.

Supported Macs

MacBook (2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (2012 or newer)

MacBook Pro (2012 or newer)

Mac mini (2012 or newer)

iMac (2012 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017 or newer)

Mac Pro (2013 or newer)

Supported iPhones and iPads

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

