Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update 2 for MacBook Pro (2018)

Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update 2 for MacBook Pro (2018) on Tuesday. The update is specifically for MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018) models, and is being labeled by Apple as a “stability and reliability” update.

Apple’s patch notes say simply, “The macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update 2 improves the stability and reliability of MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018) computers, and is recommended for all users.”

As of this writing, Apple has not yet released security patch notes for this update, but they will be on the Apple Security Updates page when released.