macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 gets AirPlay 2 Support

Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 on Monday, adding support for AirPlay 2. The update lets you play music through paired HomePods as well as multiple AirPlay 2-capable devices via iTunes.

The update also fixes an issue that prevented the Photos app from recognizing AVCHD media from some cameras, along with a bug where Gmail messages couldn’t be moved to other accounts in the Mail app.

Apple also released iOS 11.4.1 for the iPhone and iPad, watchOS 4.3.2 for Apple Watch, and tvOS 11.4.1 for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 is a free update. You can find it by going to Apple menu > App Store, then click the Updates tab.