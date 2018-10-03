macOS Mojave 10.14.1 Developer Beta 2 Available for Download

Along with iOS 12.1 developer beta 2, Apple released macOS Mojave 10.14.1 developer beta 2 on Tuesday.

The new beta keeps Group FaceTime support. The feature was dropped in betas before the official Mojave public release, but was reintroduced in the first 10.14.1 developer beta.

Apple unveiled macOS Mojave during its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new Mac operating system version includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

You need to be registered in Apple’s developer program to get this beta. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website.

If you’re already running the Mojave developer beta, go to System Preferences > Software Update to find and install the new update.