Apple Releases First macOS Mojave 10.14.1 Public Beta

Apple released the first macOS Mojave 10.14.1 public beta on Thursday, two days after Mojave 10.14.1 developer beta 1. Apple started the week by rolling out the first official macOS Mojave 10.14 public release.

macOS Mojave is the newest Mac operating system. Apple introduced Mojave at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June.

The new Mac operating system update includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

Anyone can sign up to participate in Apple’s public beta program. Just head over to the Apple Beta Software Program webpage.

If you’re already running the Mojave public beta, go to System Preferences > Software Update to find and install the new update.