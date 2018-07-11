macOS Mojave 10.14 Developer Beta 3 gets Minor Update

Apple released a minor update for macOS Mojave 10.14 Developer Beta 3. The most obvious change is the build number, going from 18A32g to 18A32h.

Apple first showed off macOS 10.14 Mojave at its Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. Developers got ahold of the beta OS at the same time and the third beta update just before the July 4th holiday.

macOS Mojave includes a new Dark Mode interface for the Finder and apps, Stacks for organizing files on the desktop, Quick Actions for working with files in the Finder, markup in Quick Look, improved screenshots, Camera Continuity so photos you snap with your iPhone appear in documents on your Mac in real time, group FaceTime calls, and more.

[macOS Mojave 10.14 Beta Supports Most 2012-and-Later Macs]

macOS developer betas require an Apple Developer account and there’s a site for public betas, too. macOS Mojave will be available this fall as a free upgrade for compatible Macs.