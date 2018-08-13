Apple Releases macOS Mojave Developer Beta 7

Jeff Gamet

Apple released macOS Mojave developer beta 7 on Monday to go along with iOS 12 developer beta 7.

macOS Mojave beta

macOS Mojave is officially shipping for the Mac this fall, but developers have been testing it since early June at Worldwide Developer Conference. The macOS operating system update includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

Registered Apple Developer program members can sign up for the beta on Apple’s developer website. A public beta update should drop any time in the next few hours.

macOS Mojave ships this fall. It’ll be a free upgrade for compatible Mac models.

