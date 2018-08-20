Apple Releases macOS Mojave Developer Beta 8

Apple released macOS Mojave developer beta 8 on Monday to go along with iOS 12 developer beta 9.

Developers have been testing macOS Mojave since early June when \it was unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference. The macOS operating system update includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

If you already have macOS Mojave installed on a Mac you can find the update by launching the System Preferences app and selecting Software Update, much like you do in iOS on the iPhone and iPad.

Registered Apple Developer program members can sign up for the beta on Apple’s developer website. A public beta update should drop any time in the next few hours.

macOS Mojave ships this fall. It’ll be a free upgrade for compatible Mac models.