Apple Releases macOS Mojave Developer Beta 9

Apple released macOS Mojave developer beta 9 on Monday following the release of iOS 12 developer beta 11.

macOS Mojave made its first appearance at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new Mac operating system update includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

Registered Apple Developer program members can sign up for the beta on Apple’s developer website. If you already have macOS Mojave installed on a Mac you can find the update by launching the System Preferences app and selecting Software Update, much like you do in iOS on the iPhone and iPad.

macOS Mojave ships this fall. It’ll be a free upgrade for compatible Mac models.