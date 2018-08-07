Apple Releases macOS Mojave Public Beta 5

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| Product News

Apple’s iOS 12 public beta 5 release on Monday was accompanied by macOS Mojave public beta 5.

macOS Mojave public beta

macOS Mojave is the next major release of Apple’s Mac operating system and is set to ship this fall. The new version includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode, Continuity for grabbing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

The public beta is open to anyone who signs up at Apple’s public beta website. The beta program is free, and this fall’s official release will be free, too.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of