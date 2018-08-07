Apple Releases macOS Mojave Public Beta 5

Apple’s iOS 12 public beta 5 release on Monday was accompanied by macOS Mojave public beta 5.

macOS Mojave is the next major release of Apple’s Mac operating system and is set to ship this fall. The new version includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode, Continuity for grabbing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

The public beta is open to anyone who signs up at Apple’s public beta website. The beta program is free, and this fall’s official release will be free, too.