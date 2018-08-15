Apple Releases macOS Mojave Public Beta 6

Apple released macOS Mojave Public Beta 6 on Wednesday, following Monday’s release of macOS Mojave developer beta 7.

macOS Mojave is the next major release of Apple’s Mac operating system. It’s set to ship this fall and includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

Group FaceTime, however, is gone from macOS Mojave for now. Apple pulled the feature and says it’ll return in an update some time in late fall.

The public beta is open to anyone who signs up at Apple’s public beta website. The beta program is free, and this fall’s official release will be free, too.