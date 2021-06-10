When macOS Monterey is released, it will have a recording indicator. This details which apps are accessing the Mac’s microphone in the Control Panel. There is also a new camera indicator light that comes on whenever an app has access to the computer’s microphone.

macOS Monterey Indicates When App is Using the Microphone

According to the macOS Monterey preview (from which the image above is taken), the camera indicator light resembles similar icons already seen in iOS. It underlines increasing consistency across Apple platforms, as well as the company’s focus on privacy.

[Which Devices Run macOS Monterey?]